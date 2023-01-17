Coach Kellett donates 50/50 winnings to team

× Expand Oakville Rangers Hockey Club Cheque presentation

Oakville Rangers recently started an online 50/50 draw to help teams reduce the cost of hockey. As a not-for-profit Club, the Rangers minor hockey organization looks for ways to help teams pay for entering tournaments, purchase specialized training sessions, extra ice time and other costs otherwise borne by parents.

The Coach of the U16AA Blue team Bill Kellett won the team's most recent 50/50 draw for $2,752. Bill generously took his entire winnings and donated it back to his team.

The photo shows the cheque presentation by Oakville Rangers Hockey Club, John Verdon and the U16AA Blue team. A great example of the community spirit which characterizes minor hockey.

Want to help out minor hockey and make it more accessible for more Oakville kids...and maybe win a little spending money? Click here to learn how to enter the 50/50 draw.