Community outdoor ice rinks - winter fun in Oakville

As we enter the first day of Step 2, we are all wondering what is there around the town to do.

You can snowshoe, hike, cross country ski or birding watching along Oakville's trails or at Bronte Creek Provincial Park (fee applies).

If you have access to a sleigh, you can Toboggan in several locations around town.

The Town of Oakville has 14 outdoor ice rinks (not including Trafalgar Park), which rely on temperatures staying below freezing.

Well, we are in luck because, according to the Weather Network's 14-day forecast, both afternoon and evening temperatures remain below freezing for the next three days. Fourteen of the 14 nights and 11 days, the temperature stays below freezing.

The only caveat is that it is up to community members to maintain those ice rinks. So if everyone chips in, our rinks will be in good shape. If you don't know who maintains your local rink, reach out to your local neighbourhood association or town councillors.

Outdoor ice rink locations

Please note that the community outdoor rinks are unsupervised. The town strongly recommends wearing a safety helmet. With the current COVID-19 restrictions, skaters should maintain a physical distance and wear their face masks even outdoors if physically distancing is impossible.

Check additional fun activities you can do with your children in the article below.

