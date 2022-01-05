Community outdoor ice rinks - winter fun in Oakville

Ducklover Bonnie - iWoman - CC BY-ND
Duck Skating on Ice,
As we enter the first day of Step 2, we are all wondering what is there around the town to do.
You can snowshoe, hike, cross country ski or birding watching along Oakville's trails or at Bronte Creek Provincial Park (fee applies).
If you have access to a sleigh, you can Toboggan in several locations around town.
The Town of Oakville has 14 outdoor ice rinks (not including Trafalgar Park), which rely on temperatures staying below freezing.
Well, we are in luck because, according to the Weather Network's 14-day forecast, both afternoon and evening temperatures remain below freezing for the next three days. Fourteen of the 14 nights and 11 days, the temperature stays below freezing.
The only caveat is that it is up to community members to maintain those ice rinks. So if everyone chips in, our rinks will be in good shape. If you don't know who maintains your local rink, reach out to your local neighbourhood association or town councillors.
Outdoor ice rink locations
- Bloomfield Park - 2531 Westoak Trails Boulevard - Ward 4
- Clearview Park - 1260 Sir David Drive - Ward 3
- Coronation Park - 1426 Lakeshore Road West - Ward 2
- George Savage Park - 3200 George Savage Avenue - Ward 7
- Glenashton Park - 1051 Glenashton Drive - Ward 6
- Kinoak Arena - 363 Warminster Drive - Ward 2
- Langtry Park - 2186 Brays Lane - Ward 4
- Millbank Park - 166 Glenashton Drive - Ward 5
- Nautical Park - 355 Nautical Boulevard - Ward 1
- Old Abbey Lane Park - 1110 Old Abbey Lane - Ward 2
- Sixteen Hollow Park - 2140 Westoak Trails Boulevard - Ward 4
- Trafalgar Park - 133 Rebecca Street - Ward 2 - This park is the only outdoor refrigerated ice rink. The maximum capacity is 65, with a limit is 45 minutes, and booking is required via active-oakville. There is no fee.
- Wallace Park - 245 Reynolds Street - Ward 3
- William Rose Park - 455 Wheat Boom Drive - Ward 7
- Windrush Park - 1225 Windrush Drive
Please note that the community outdoor rinks are unsupervised. The town strongly recommends wearing a safety helmet. With the current COVID-19 restrictions, skaters should maintain a physical distance and wear their face masks even outdoors if physically distancing is impossible.
