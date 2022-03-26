Cornwall skateboard park two designs - which is best?

In May 2021 during the pandemic, Oakville council continued planning for the town. One project greenlighted was the $250,000 skateboard facility in Cornwall Road Sports Park, located on the north side of Cornwall beside the Oakville Milton Humane Society.

After completing a survey of user groups in August 2021, a cast-in-place concrete skateboard facility was preferred with the following components ranked in order of preference:

Bowl (chosen by almost half of the respondents) Grind box Two different size quarter pipes Island Grind rail Waves

Now, two designs have been created and residents.

Town of Oakville

Design One

Design one incorporates a series of traditional bowls. It features

Seating area with benches and garbage can Walkway/arrival Curved flat ledge Deepest pocket Shallow section Mid-depth pocket Waterfalls Hips

Town of Oakville

Design Two

Design two incorporates a series of less-defined terrains. It features

Seating area with benches and garbage can Walkway/arrival 5-foot deep Coping Bowl Coping spine/volcano Rollers Pump bumps

The town is continuing to do these types of consultations online. The public is asked to provide the town with their preference and comments by emailing [email protected] by Monday, April 4, 2022.

A final design will take into account the community's feedback.