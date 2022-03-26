Cornwall skateboard park two designs - which is best?

In May 2021 during the pandemic, Oakville council continued planning for the town. One project greenlighted was the $250,000 skateboard facility in Cornwall Road Sports Park, located on the north side of Cornwall beside the Oakville Milton Humane Society.
After completing a survey of user groups in August 2021, a cast-in-place concrete skateboard facility was preferred with the following components ranked in order of preference:
- Bowl (chosen by almost half of the respondents)
- Grind box
- Two different size quarter pipes
- Island
- Grind rail
- Waves
Now, two designs have been created and residents.
Town of Oakville
Design One
Design one incorporates a series of traditional bowls. It features
- Seating area with benches and garbage can
- Walkway/arrival
- Curved flat ledge
- Deepest pocket
- Shallow section
- Mid-depth pocket
- Waterfalls
- Hips
Town of Oakville
Design Two
Design two incorporates a series of less-defined terrains. It features
- Seating area with benches and garbage can
- Walkway/arrival
- 5-foot deep Coping Bowl
- Coping spine/volcano
- Rollers
- Pump bumps
The town is continuing to do these types of consultations online. The public is asked to provide the town with their preference and comments by emailing [email protected] by Monday, April 4, 2022.
A final design will take into account the community's feedback.