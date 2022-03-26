Cornwall skateboard park two designs - which is best?

by

In May 2021 during the pandemic, Oakville council continued planning for the town. One project greenlighted was the $250,000 skateboard facility in Cornwall Road Sports Park, located on the north side of Cornwall beside the Oakville Milton Humane Society. 

After completing a survey of user groups in August 2021, a cast-in-place concrete skateboard facility was preferred with the following components ranked in order of preference:

  1. Bowl (chosen by almost half  of the respondents)
  2. Grind box
  3. Two different size quarter pipes     
  4. Island
  5. Grind rail
  6. Waves

Now, two designs have been created and residents.

Design One

Design one incorporates a series of traditional bowls. It features 

  1. Seating area with benches and garbage can
  2. Walkway/arrival
  3. Curved flat ledge
  4. Deepest pocket
  5. Shallow section
  6. Mid-depth pocket
  7. Waterfalls
  8. Hips

Design Two

Design two incorporates a series of less-defined terrains. It features

  1. Seating area with benches and garbage can
  2. Walkway/arrival
  3. 5-foot deep Coping Bowl
  4. Coping spine/volcano
  5. Rollers
  6. Pump bumps

The town is continuing to do these types of consultations online. The public is asked to provide the town with their preference and comments by emailing [email protected] by Monday, April 4, 2022.

A final design will take into account the community's feedback. 