Crusaders Rugby Club receives $300,000 Trillium grant

× Expand Crusaders Rugby Club L-R Pat Daniels(Past President), Stephen Crawford (MPP), Christopher Warren (Vice President)

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Crusaders Rugby Club announced that the club had received $300,000 dollars in funding through two Capital Grants from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The funding has gone to improving and maintaining the field’s turf at the club.

The first grant, worth $150,000, was awarded in November of last year. The money from the first grant was used to fund the purchase of various field maintenance equipment, including a tractor.

The second grant, also worth $150,000, was awarded this past September 2023. The second grant with go toward purchasing and installing an irrigation system.

Capital Grants are grants that provide funding over one year to help different organizations respond to the needs of the province's communities.

"This grant will allow us to make substantial improvements to our field conditions, enhancing the overall experience for our players and reducing the risk of serious injuries," said the President of the Crusaders Rugby Club, Chris Tudor-Price.

"We believe that investing in the infrastructure of our sports fields is essential to the growth and development of rugby in our community."

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

Both of the grants will improve safety for players, field utilization, and provide an environment for competition, which aligns with the club's dream of creating a safe place for everyone both on and off the field.

Local MPP Stephen Crawford was in attendance to celebrate the club's achievements with the two grants and announced both grants at their respective times.

"The importance of sport and exercise for our physical and emotional well-being can never be overstated,” spoke Oakville’s MPP Stephen Crawford.

"We are delighted to have the Crusaders in our community, and with improved fields which will serve the evolving needs of Oakville residents."

The Crusaders Rugby Club is a not-for-profit club that officially came together in 1968, now today, is the largest rugby club in North America with over 700 playing members between the ages of 4 and 74 years of age of all genders.

The club operates year-round, inspiring and building lifelong skills within a welcoming environment with many players going on to play at the professional levels both in Canada and internationally.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation was formed in 1982 to help fund social service organizations in Ontario. The key funder of the foundation, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports gives the foundation the ability to provide grants that can create an impact in communities all across the province. Over $650 million has been distributed by the fund in the last decade.