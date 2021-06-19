Are cyclists ignoring the rules or trying to keep safe?

"It's a bird; it's a plane, it's ...a cyclist?"

Are you now wondering if Superman is in Oakville riding a bike? Rest assured, he isn't. Residents liken that some cyclists are riding at the same velocities as high-speed cars and planes but would feel safer with a super-hero for one simple fact: Superman is not on our sidewalks.

According to the Town of Oakville, laws for cyclists are clear. They are to remain on the road in their designated lanes. Children under the age of 11 and an accompanying adult or guardian are exceptions. These laws aren't the only things keeping pedestrians safe. With the introduction of pedestrian crossovers - Oakville pedestrians have more ways of safely crossing roads.

Nonetheless, residents all concur that the cycling rules are not always followed.

Photo by Quino Al on Unsplash. Group of Cyclists Many feel troubled by cyclists that ride in groups. Naturally - perception is reality. For many around town, the fear of cyclists in groups is commonplace.

According to Steve Edgar, an Oakville resident, "too many cyclists have a very entitled attitude. Riding two abreast, not staying over to the right, refusing to use the bike path, etc."

Kathryn Webb, a motorist in Oakville, referring to cyclists in groups who ride abreast and are distracted while talking, stated, "I am terrified I will run over (a cyclist) who falls. I envy their athletic endeavour; however, (I) want everyone to stay safe by being mindful."

"Oakville is by far the most patient town for the many groups of cyclists who avoid abiding by any rules of the road while they run lights and stop signs all while riding two to three abreast," says Charlotte O'Malley. "These are roads that need to be shared; it's not the Tour de France."

A resident who prefers to be unnamed shared their thoughts as well, "I walk every day with my special needs son, and almost every single day, we’ve had to move over to the grass or the road because of an adult cyclist who is on the sidewalk, usually unaccompanied by a child. Yesterday’s cyclist was on a sidewalk while the road next to him was empty. So yes, definitely, there are cyclists who have no regard for the rules."

"My pet peeve, though, is electric bikes because you don’t hear them at all," they continue. "I’m terrified of being hit from behind as my son is sometimes unpredictable in terms of where he is on the sidewalk. At least with a regular bike, I can hear them coming and make sure we are not in their way."

These are only some of the statements made by residents, as many fear what might happen when they venture around town.

A two-way street

While many residents have voiced concerns over our cyclists, many acknowledge it is not only cyclists at fault.

Naturally - cyclists deal with their fair share of anxiety too. Last year, a cyclist was killed in a collision near the QEW and Third Line.

"As a cyclist, I find it shocking that so many of the “so-called” bike lanes suddenly end! Sixth Line north of Dundas does not have a bike lane at all. There is no safe way to get from north of the QEW to south of the QEW. (Except for the underpass at the bottom of the Sixth Line, which is sketchy)." explains Julie Bridgman, illustrating the difficulties many cyclists face on Oakville's roads and sidewalks.

Dane Morrison, the community liaison of the Oakville Cycling Club shared, "one of the positive consequences of COVID-19 is that there are a lot more people riding than there were in the past. However, given the town's historical lack of progress in building the safe cycling infrastructure that Oakville deserves, this leads to more conflict as all cyclists are not comfortable riding on roads in traffic."

"Until the town makes it a priority to build safe connections to where people want to go, this conflict will continue. Pedestrians should be aware that children 11 and under and adults accompanying them are allowed to use the sidewalks, so they should be on the lookout for cyclists. In Burlington, cyclists of all ages are legally allowed to use all sidewalks."

Brunno Tozzo (Unsplash) Bike Lanes

"I stopped riding in Oakville because most roads are one lane," says Ryan Menezes, an avid GTA cyclist who resides in Mississauga. "Lakeshore is probably the best part of town to ride. Lakeshore offers cycling infrastructure-friendly lanes."

"However, when sharing a road, it can be daunting for both a cyclist and motorists. Toronto has taken steps to mitigate conflict between cyclists and motorists. When you are sharing the road, you won't have issues. Most issues between cyclists and motorists occur when each is disputing who has the right of way."

"In the Netherlands and Poland, bike lanes are just so much more well designed," explains Janna Ouwehand, a concerned citizen in Oakville. "Canada really can do its part to invest in more bike lanes, as cycling should be encouraged. Dedicated lanes are good for people as well as the environment."

This reasoning is congruent with a CBC article published in March that talks about how biking has become a popular mode of transport since the pandemic began. As such, many Canadian cities have made temporary bike lanes, and now there is a call to push temporary to permanent to mitigate and encourage more cyclists throughout the city, similar to European bicycle infrastructure that allows riders to travel seamlessly.

According to a Strategic Plan laid out by the Town of Oakville, Oakville's "Active Transportation" infrastructure needs improvement.

"It's a two-way street. Cyclists can be a pain when they refuse to ride in single file and hog the lane, but so can Motorists that turn in front of you or open their car door without looking, almost causing you to run into them," says Brian Gray, who lives near Dorval and Mary Street. "This is especially true for downtown at Lakeshore Road and Kerr Street. Plus, when they don't stop at the stop sign and nearly run into you. Both have happened to me many times."

× Expand Photo by David Marcu on Unsplash Cyclist Fun According to Cycling Weekly - Cycling has been linked to several health benefits including improved mental wellbeing, immune system, heart disease and more.

Local police stated, "the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) monitors, enforces, and investigates road safety issues and works to improve road safety on an ongoing basis for our community. The Halton community has identified traffic safety and enforcement as a key priority for the HRPS."

The Halton Regional Police Service urge any pedestrians or cyclists that feel unsafe to report their concerns:

At the time of the incident (by contacting them directly over the phone).

Through the website where residents can file a Road Watch Report or Traffic Concern Report

In summary, it is not a well-kept secret that many residents are disgruntled with cyclists on sidewalks, but there are many things to consider before assigning blame. Whatever the future holds, it is important to be considerate and courteous on the road.

Matthew Hardy, an Oakville resident, says, "Cyclists both do and don't follow the rules. It is no less unfair to group those who follow the rules with those who don't. Individuals who break the rules are the problem, not the groups they belong to. Pedestrians are supposed to be using the sidewalks. I don't see cyclists on them. I do, however, see people jogging in the bike lanes as early as 4 am, in dark clothing."

Matthew's words are an invitation to all Oakvillians to come together and find a common solution so that we may all feel safe.