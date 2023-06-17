Oakville's Dan Dawson retires from National Lacrosse League

× Expand Ryan McCullough/Toronto Rock HAMILTON, ONTARIO - National Lacrosse League between the Toronto Rock and Philadelphia Wings at FirstOntario Centre on April 15th, 2023 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Ryan McCullough / Toronto Rock)

The Toronto Rock announced this week that after 21 seasons, Oakville's Dan Dawson would be retiring from the National Lacrosse League.

"My body is not the same," stated 41-year-old Dawson on why he decided to retire. "I don't recover as quickly as I once did. I'm a step slower. I can't play at the level people are accustomed to. It was time."

Rock captain Challen Rogers was in tears when speaking about his teammate and friend. Through the tears, Rogers could say, "he's going to be missed. Dearly."

"They're family," said Dawson. "We work together outside of [the team] doing camps and clinics; we're very close…the feeling is mutual; this game has been very good to me. I'm emotional leaving it, but I also know my time has come to an end. I just couldn't be prouder to call those guys family members."

Although this is the end of Dawson's playing career, he will not be leaving the game of lacrosse behind him.

Dawson will be moving into a new role with the Toronto Rock as the team's director of player development.

Dawson will also continue his lacrosse summer clinics that he has been running for over 10 years, which will be hosted at the Toronto Rock Athletic Center in Oakville.

Dawson leaves an ever-lasting legacy on this sport.

Dawson played for nine teams in his illustrious 21-year career and won multiple individual and team trophies.

He was drafted in 2001 by the Columbas Landsharks and made his debut the following season.

After two years with Columbas, Dawson was acquired by the Arizona Sting and played there for four seasons.

Dan Dawson's career progression

One season with Portland

Three seasons in Boston, where he won league MVP in 2009

One season in Philidelphia

Six seasons in Rochester, where his team won two NLL finals

One season in Saskatchewan, where he won his third NLL title

One season in San Diego, and finally

Four seasons with the Toronto Rock

Dan Dawson's stats

551 goals, which is fourth all-time in league history

954 assists which is first all-time in league history

1,505 points which is second all-time behind John Tavares (no, not that John Tavares, his uncle)

322 games played which is first all-time

Dawson now looks to be a family man and help take care of his three sons and continues his job as a firefighter with the Brampton fire department.