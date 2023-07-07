Oakville's Ethan Ritchie signs with AHL's Providence

× Expand Natalie Shaver/OHL Images

Calum Ritchie was not the only hockey player in the family to have a big week.

Older brother Ethan, a defenseman for the Sarnia Sting of the OHL, has signed his first-ever professional contract with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

The contract is a one year, two-way contract allowing Ritchie to play professional hockey for the first time.

“It’s such a storied and prestigious organization,” Ritchie said when asked why he chose to sign with Providence.

“To get the opportunity to be a part of it was super exciting and definitely something I was interested in.”

Providence was not the only team interested in Ritchie.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and their American Hockey League team had some interest in signing him.

But that interest dissipated when Penguins President Brian Burke and General Manager Ron Hextall were fired from their roles in April.

With Providence being the American Hockey League affiliate of the Boston Bruins, Ethan is now joining one of the top organizations in the hockey world and will get the chance to learn from some of the best coaches in the sport.

Ritchie is currently taking part in Bruins development camp, where he is being given the opportunity to learn from Bruins legends like Hockey Hall of Fame defender Ray Bourque.

With the breakdown of Ritchie’s contract being a two-way deal, he will either be playing with Providence in the AHL or in the ECHL for the Maine Mariners, a tier below the American Hockey League.

Ritchie hopes to bring his two-way style of play to whichever team he plays on next season and to contribute in any way he can.

With this also being a one-year contract, Ritchie hopes he can impress management so he can sign another contract after this year.

Hopefully, with the big club in Boston.