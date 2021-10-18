Oakville Trafalgar High School graduate receives an $8,000 Bursary from the OMHA-Dairy Farmers of Ontario

× Expand OMHA

Oakville Trafalgar High School graduate Evan Muller has received an $8,000 Bursary from the OMHA and Dairy Farmers of Ontario.

Evan has played as an Oakville Ranger for a significant part of his life, but his volunteer work is another big part of his life.

Over the past year, he has received a federal grant for the Fresh Food Project, where he helped work with local food farmers to create food baskets containing fresh produce for the local Oakville food bank. This event continued his love for giving back to the community of Oakville. Evan also helped out with the Kerr Street Mission and the Santa Claus fund.

On top of that, he was also on the honour roll for all four years of high school.

When the committee combined Evan’s academic success with the significant work in helping our community during the 2020-21 school year, he was selected for the OMHA-Dairy Farmers of Ontario bursary as one of five graduating students from across the province. All winners received $8,000 to help with their post-secondary excursions. In Evan’s case, he is currently attending Western University in the management and organizational studies program. He plans to major in accounting.

When asked what hockey means to him, Evan responded, “Hockey means everything to me. It’s where I’ve made most of my friends, I’ve definitely learned a lot from the coaches and role models, and it’s always been an enjoyable experience where I can go and have fun.”

The applications will be announced in the next few weeks for anyone looking to apply for the 2022 Bursary program.

“We are extremely proud of the five recipients chosen for the Dairy Farmers of Ontario Bursary this year,” said Ian Taylor, Executive Director of the OMHA. “Their desire to give back during a challenging year in hockey and their excellence in the classroom shows their leadership as people and players. I am confident these five great athletes and students will continue to shine in their post-secondary education.”

The other four recipients are Luke Bailey (Lambeth), Dylan Pergentile (West Niagara), Aidan Proderick (Loyalist), and Henry Stephenson (Lindsay).