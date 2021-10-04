Fall salmon run on Bronte Creek.

This is a great time of year in Oakville if you are a fisherman who likes to catch large salmon.

The salmon run in Ontario peaks in September and October. The run is triggered by water temperatures and water flows. When the river starts to rise due to rains it can signal the salmon to run up the river. The bigger and higher the river gets the more fish will run. Locally, the fish run in Bronte Creek but also in the Credit River and the Humber River.

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Andrew Bihari with a large salmon

Local fisherman, Andrew Bihari took full advantage of the good weather on Saturday and caught several large salmon, 2 of which he proudly displays in the photos.

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Andrew Bihari with an early catch

Fisherman can be seen on Bronte at the piers along the lake, along the shores of Bronte Creek and on the water with all sort of small water craft.