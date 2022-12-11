Figure skater Madeline Schizas won bronze in Zagreb

× Expand Skate Canada Two bronze medals for Canada at the ISU Challenger Series.

Oakville's Madeline Schizas and the new pairs team of Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud won bronze medals for Canada on Friday at the Golden Spin of Zagreb, the last stop on the ISU Challenger Series figure skating circuit.

In the women’s competition, Schizas, the Canadian champion from Oakville, Ont., produced her best free skate of the season to climb from fourth after the short program to a total of 183.24.

The Americans were 1-2, with Lindsay Thorngren first at 196.48 and Bradie Tennell second at 193.31.

The U.S. was also 1-2 in pairs, with Anastasiia Smirnova and Danylo Siianytsia first with 179.26 points and Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea second at 178.83

Pereira and Michaud, fourth after Thursday’s short program, gained ground on the leaders and were third at 176.88 in their international debut. They’d only had two national events under their belt this season.

‘’Our main focus right now is to train and put in the work every single day,’’ said Pereira, from Milton, Ont., who is also a singles skater. ‘’ We are building and learning new skills every time we compete.’’

Corey Circelli of Toronto stands ninth after the men’s short program.