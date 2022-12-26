Six local golfers selected for Canada

× Expand Golf Ontario Owen Kim

Oakville has been developing some great golfers of late, and Oakville News has been following Nicole Gal and Katie Cranston of the Oakville Golf Club especially. Both have played excellent golf, with Nicole representing Canada and now at Ole Miss, and Katie winning the Porter Cup and narrowly missing qualifying for the LPGA. They join Savana Grewal of Mississauga but play out of Piper's Heath on the National Team. Savanah is the senior leader of the Clemson Tigers, and this is her second year being selected for Team Canada.

Two other Oakville prodigies selected for NextGen Team Canada are Owen Kim, who plays at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, and Lindsay McGrath of Rattlesnake Point. Owen won the Junior and Juvenile Boys' Championships in 2021, as well as the Junior Boys' Match Play Championship that year, and tied for 2nd this year in the Ontario Men's Amateur Championship. Lindsay, Ontario Bantam Girls' Champion, is the youngest female member of the Golf Ontario team.

Meanwhile, Natasha Stasiuk was the only Ontario golfer selected to represent Canada at the Special Olympic World Games in Germany.

Oakville has a long-standing passion for the game of golf and is delighted to see so many young players enjoying the game in the tradition of greats like Sandra Post. We are proud of you all.