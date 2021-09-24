Five Oakville lacrosse players picked during National Lacrosse League draft

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

On August 28th, the National Lacrosse League draft took place, and five Oakville players were taken in the draft. They were Mike McCannel, Jack Kelly, Aden Walsh, Jonathan Galiardi, and Jacob Martino.

The first player selected was transition player Mike McCannel from the Oakville Rock of the Major Series Lacrosse League.

Mike was drafted fifth overall by the San Diego Seals.

In only four games this year with the Rock, Mike scored three goals and two assists, totalling five points.

Mike also attended Stony Brook University in New York, where he scored 98 points in 49 games with the club.

The next player selected was Oakville Rock forward Jack Kelly.

The New York Ribtide picked Jack 21st overall.

In only four games with The Rock this year, he scored two goals and two assists for four points.

Jack attended Penn State University, where he scored 64 goals and 15 assists in 37 collegiate games.

This included 42 goals in the 2019 junior season, where Jack was named an honourable-mention All-American by insiders Lacrosse.

Kelly also ranked first in the Big 10 and third nationally in shot percentage. In 58 career Junior A games, Kelly was able to total 105 points.

The next player drafted is goaltender Aden Walsh from the Oakville Buzz. Aden was selected 25th overall by the Georgia Swarm.

Aden attended Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland, where he played seven school games.

I asked Aden how The Buzz organization developed him over time, and he said, “The Buzz helped me out tremendously, more specifically my coach Troy Cordanly, he helped me throughout my entire lacrosse career, and I owe all of my accomplishments to him.”

Another Oakville player drafted was Buzz’s own Jonathan Galiardi.

Jonathan is a defender and transition player drafted in the fourth round by the Philidelphia Wings.

The Wings organization acknowledged Johnathan as a young physical defenseman that has improved in his time with the Buzz.

He will attend training camp this year before he returns to school at Western University.

I asked Johnathan what it felt like to be drafted, and he said, “It was a great moment for my family and me; when it happened, it was almost like you didn’t believe it. I’m so excited for me and my family, and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

Jonathan described his playstyle as “someone who is pure hard work and dedication, I’m willing to do anything for the success of the team.”

Lastly, the New York Riptide selected Buzz defenseman Jacob Martino in the sixth round.

Jacob played in 18 games with The Buzz in 2019, where he had two goals and three assists. Jacob also played in the 2021 tournament format, where he had two assists in eight games.

Jacob was ejected from play in one of those tournament games due to an altercation at the end of the second period.

I asked him if New York should expect something similar when he plays for them, and he said, “I’m not too sure, I’m not sure if they saw that game or not, but I expect to play a little different when I’m playing against full-grown men.”

These five players are now one step closer to achieving their dream of playing professional lacrosse, a fantastic achievement. Congrats to the five members, and good luck in the future.