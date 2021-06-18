Five Oakville Rangers drafted in first round of the OHL priority draft

The OHL priority selection draft is one of the most special days for a hockey player because it starts their potential journey towards their NHL dream.

This year was extraordinary for the Oakville Rangers because the team had the most players picked from a single club with 16, and five of those players were picked in the first round.

The first Ranger to be drafted was center: Calum Ritchie, a student at Thomas. A Blakelock High School. Ritchie was selected second overall by the Oshawa Generals. Richie was the captain of the Rangers under 16 team and started to get the ball rolling for the rest of the Ranger’s players.

× Expand Oshawa Generals

“We were thrilled when we knew we were able to get Calum Ritchie,” said Oshawa Generals General Manager Scott Hunt. “We believe he is the best player and who he gets compared to should prove that. He’s a multi-dimensional player who can win draws, has a scoring touch in the offensive zone, and can play responsibly in his own zone without sacrificing his elite talent and his high-end skill.”

Richie described himself as “A creative player offensively,” someone who really likes to generate offence and is very fun to watch because of his offensive game. But what makes him an elite player is his commitment to defence and his ability to do all of the little things right.

The second Ranger to be drafted was right-winger: Matthew Soto, a White Oaks Secondary School student. Soto was drafted fifth overall by the Kingston Frontenacs.

Kingston Frontinacs team website

Matthew described his game as a high motor type game based on his work ethic. Matthew’s work ethic is held in very high regard because when he steps on the ice, all he wants to do is work his hardest and compete at the highest level possible.

I spoke with former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach and current Kingston Frontinacs GM and Head Coach Paul Mcfarland on what he likes about Soto and he said "What we really liked about Matthew was his hockey sense, how he seems to think the game with and without the puck. He is very responsible without the puck and he sees the game at a high level. That is what is going to allow him to transition quickly into the OHL."

Matthew said that he has developed even more since a great 2019-2020 season and says that his growth and his play have gotten so much better thanks to his amazing coaches and teammates on the Oakville Rangers.

Matthew just recently signed a Standard Player Agreement with the Frontinacs on June 16, 2021.

The next Oakville Ranger’s player drafted was right-winger: Nick Lardis, a student at Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School. Lardis was drafted sixth overall by the Peterborough Petes.

Lardis scored 40 goals, 34 assists, and 74 points in only 37 games in 2019-2020. “Nick is a very good skater that can score goals,” said Chris McNamara, Director of Scouting with the Petes. “His smart hockey IQ makes him very dangerous in the offensive zone.”

× Expand Frank Misa

“We’re really excited to add Nick to the organization,” said GM Michael Oke. “Not only is he a very good player, but he’s a good person off the ice and has been recognized for his work as a volunteer in the Halton community.”

When asked about what to expect from his game, Nick said, “a fast and skilled two-way forward with a great 200-foot game, I have great offensive abilities and can really make plays all over the ice.”

The fourth player to be selected was Centre: Luke Misa, a student at Oakville Trafalgar High School. Misa was selected ninth overall by the closest team to Oakville in the Mississauga Steelheads.

Frank Misa

Misa had 31 goals and 31 assists, totalling 62 points in only 33 games in the 2019-2020 season, which comes to an average of 1.88 points per game.

When asked about Misa, Steelheads Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond describe him as “a player who plays with tremendous speed and skill and someone the fans will love to watch.” Richmond added, “he has a high hockey IQ and plays a 200-foot game.”

I asked Luke what he is feeling right now and how it feels to be drafted to the OHL, and he said, “It feels great! It’s awesome to be drafted by a great organization like Mississauga. Over the past few days, I have been getting calls and texts from some of the guys on the Steelheads, and it was just an awesome few days.”

With all these Rangers being selected, Misa touched on the fact that he will be playing some former teammates saying, “I’ve been playing with them for so long, we have a very tight group. We have played together since we were six years old, and now I’m so excited to be playing against them.”

Misa described himself as “a player that bases his game around speed, being quick and deceptive along with creating space and time for myself. I would also say that I am a two-way player that can make plays both offensively and defensively.”

Misa also signed a Standard Player Agreement with the team on Monday, June 14. After signing with the team Misa said “I’m excited to sign with the Steelheads. Looking forward to learning from my new coaches and teammates - proud to wear the blue and white!”

Finally, capping off the Rangers in the first round, we have Center: Owen Outwater, a student at St. Ignatius of Loyola High School. Outwater was selected 11th overall by the North Bay Batallion.

Outwater is a left-shot centerman who scored 34 goals and added 32 assists for 66 points in 37 games in the 2019-20 season.

× Expand Frank Misa

Battalions General Manager Adam Dennis was not confident that Outwater would be available for their team at pick number 11.

“We had an idea what we would do. We had a list, and we had done a lot of homework, but we really didn’t know who would be there. We knew there were a couple of teams that could have been wild cards, and they were. With Owen, we thought he would have been gone a little sooner. We hoped he would be there.”

Dennis kept on praising Outwater by saying, “He was an awesome interview with us. He’s really excited to come to North Bay, which is awesome for us.”

Outwater was asked about what his game is like, and he said, "I don’t like to leave anything out there (on the ice), and I always want to put in 100% effort, making sure I’m always trying to help my teammates on the ice and trying to make plays.” He continues by saying, “I’m a pass-first guy, but I also like to score goals, so being an all-around player is something that I pride myself on.”

It is such an amazing accomplishment by the Oakville Rangers organization to have 16 players selected into the OHL draft. What is even more amazing is that the five of the first 11 picks were all Oakville Rangers.

What all these players have done is Incredible and I wish them all the best of luck.