Four Oakville recreation projects receive $2 million in federal funding

L to R: Councillors Robertson, Sandhu, Parmar, MP Anand, Mayor Burton, Cricket Club President Khot, Councillor Adams, and MP Damoff.

Four recreation projects in Oakville received over $2 million in federal funding from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), announced by Oakville North-Burlington MP Pam Damoff and Oakville MP/Minister of Defence Anita Anand on July 6, 2022.

The projects include upgrades to George Savage Park, Wallace Park, a multi-use trail along Upper Middle Road, and a new full-sized cricket field.

"Through the CCRF, we are enabling communities to build safe spaces that promote physical activity, increase social interaction, create jobs, and drive economic growth," said MP Anand

"I first started working with the Oakville Cricket Club when I was still on Oakville Council and this investment is one I am thrilled to announce," commented MP Damoff. "The multi-use trail and multi-sport court will provide residents with a wide range of activities for years to come."

Projects

$86,800 for installing an all-season, multi-use sports court at George Savage Park, which is adjacent to Oodenawi Public School in Glenorchy. The court is expected to convert from a basketball court to a ball hockey surface, then to a skating rink during winter.

$656,250 to construct an irrigated Class A regulation full-size cricket field which the Oakville Cricket Club would utilize for games and practices. The field will be located next to the 16 Miles Sports Complex in Glenorchy. It will be able to host local and regional tournaments, attracting visitors from neighbouring communities.

$750,000 for the revitalization of Wallace Park, which is adjacent to the Oakville Curling Club in Old Oakville. The new design creates a multi-faceted and year-round park catering to the needs of the local community. The project includes the purchase and installation of playground equipment and a basketball court, shade structures, seating areas and greenery.

$525,000 to improve a 3.7 km multi-use trail along Upper Middle Road between Sixth Line to Joshua's Creek Drive to improve mobility options and increase the level of safety for walking and cycling. The project encourages active transportation and supports the communities of College Park, Falgarwood, Joshua Creek, Wedgewood Creek, and River Oaks.

Cricket field project

Cricket field by 16 Mile Sports Complex

"Our association is so happy to have a dedicated cricket field that we can finally call ours," stated Zain Khot, President of Oakville Cricket Club.

"With Oakville growing exponentially, we see a huge rise in interest for cricket, among other sports. This new field will give our club and our association the opportunity to host national events and bring the spotlight to our amazing town of Oakville."