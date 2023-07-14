Golf: Natasha builds on success

× Expand USGA Congratulations! Natasha receives category award

Sandra Stasiuk Bronze Medal Natasha Stasiuk medals in Berlin

Natasha Stasiuk overcame stress and pain to win bronze for Canada at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Given clearance to play only a week before departure because of her broken ankle, she didn't play a single 18-hole round between the injury and the tournament. Rain in Berlin meant there wasn't even time for a practice round. The tournament was over four days and a two-hour bus ride each way!

In spite of her ankle injury, no carts were allowed, forcing her to walk the course. After starting each day at 5 a.m. and getting back at 8 p.m., her ankle was swollen every night: yet she missed the silver by only two strokes!

Definitely, an experience that she will never forget, and great for her self-confidence.

With a score of 249 over three days of competitive play, Natasha followed that with a first-place finish in her category in the US adaptive open at Pinehurst.

Natasha tied for fourth overall among women but was edged out by Grace Braxton of Fredericksburg, Virginia, by two strokes to claim the category trophy. She tied with Hawaiian Amanda Cunha in the overall rankings among 23 contenders.

US Adaptive Open winners Category winners from Pinehurst 2023

This is Natasha's second time at Pinehurst: she received an exemption this year, having finished second in her category last year, so this victory was especially sweet.

She has a number of other tournaments ahead this year, and we are excited to follow her progress.