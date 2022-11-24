The Golfer Who Has Everything?

× Expand Fallen Oak Furniture Custom Golf Stand Beautiful Black Walnut Handmade Golf Bag Stand

As courses close around Oakville and golfers take the bags out of their trunks for the last time this season, what do they do with them now that the space is needed for hockey, hiking or ski gear—and bags of salt?

Fallen Oak Furniture, Oakville makers of beautiful handcrafted custom furniture, has designed this beautiful, individually handmade stand for two bags, shoes and your golf accessories. Made from beautiful reclaimed Oakville black walnut (from deadfall), it is certain to be a treasured family heirloom. Each one will be custom-made, so instead of “His” and “Hers” in the picture, you can have whatever you want carved on this unique piece…worthy of “Charles” and “Camilla.” Only $2,499.

To order, contact Fallen Oak Furniture at fallenoakfurniture@gmail.com or call 416-606-0485: Order now for delivery before Christmas.