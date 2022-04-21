Holy Trinity domininates HCAA end of season football awards

× Expand Greg Alderson - HCAA HCAA Offensive MVP Cedric Smith Running back Cedric Smith had an incredible season with Holy Trinity, his efforts running the ball led to the team scoring 115 more points than their nearest competitor.

Just ahead of the Easter Holiday weekend, the Halton Catholic Athletic Association announced its annual Senior Boys Football All-Star teams. In a touching move, the association named its annual awards in Memoriam of three local high school coaches, each of whom lives on fondly in the memories of many of their former students, family, and friends.

Joe Luciani believed in a hierarchy of God, Family, Football, and then everything else. He was a friend and mentor to many, his memory will live on as his name is immortalized on the award for the HCAA’s Top Offensive All-Stars list.

I was lucky enough have Gino Camilletti for Grade 10 Phys-Ed, and I don’t think anyone will be surprised to hear that on more than one occasion I caught him drawing up plays on company time. He will be remembered for lending his name to the HCAA Defensive All-Stars awards.

Nathan Galoni joined the staff at Aquinas when I was in Grade 12, and I can say his impact was immediate. His smile lit up the room, and if he was talking about football - you could feel the joy and passion in his voice, you couldn’t help but be moved to match his energy. His name has been bestowed upon the HCAA’s Player of the Year Awards for both Offense and Defense.

While all three coaches first crossed paths at St. Thomas Aquinas, the South Oakville school was not represented on the list.

Holy Trinity contributed the most players to the list, and it should come as no surprise after the phenomenal 7-0 season that the Titans put together. Seven Titans were named for ten of the awards.

Notably, Kael Carey was selected as both Wide Receiver and Defensive Back, Running Back Cedrick Smith was picked as the Offensive MVP, and Linebacker Anthony Sestanovich was named Defensive MVP.

St. Ignatius of Loyola is represented on the All-Star Award list by Quarterback Chris Johnstone and Defensive lineman Connor Culina.

Joe Luciani Offensive Award Winners

Martin Mezak - Offensive Line - Holy Trinity

Liam Murphy - Offensive Line - Holy Trinity

Cedric Smith - Running Back - Holy Trinity

Kael Carey - Wide Receiver - Holy Trinity

Bryson Guy - Wide Receiver - Holy Trinity

Chris Johnstone - Quarterback - Loyola

Gino Camilletti Defensive Award Winners

K. Carey -Defensive Back- Holy Trinity

Darius Raad - Linebacker - Holy Trinity

Anthony. Sestanovich Linebacker - Holy Trinity

Connor Culina - Defensive Line Loyola

Nathan Galoni MVP Award Winners

Cedric Smith - Running Back - OFFENSIVE MVP - Holy Trinity

Anthony Sestanovich Linebacker - DEFENSIVE MVP - Holy Trinity