Honour Oakville's John Tavares

It’s been some 72 hrs. since the sickening on-ice collision that led to the serious concussion of Leaf captain John Tavares.

Having been a hockey player for years and a lifelong fan of the game, I can only say the freakishly violent and untimely nature of his injury was one of the most upsetting things I’ve ever witnessed in sport. It all left me feeling sick to my stomach and entirely drained. I don't mind admitting I shed some tears watching him collapse and being stretchered off the ice.

It wasn’t just his loss from the lineup but out of fear that I might have just watched his last shift. I was thinking of the upset for his wife Aryne and little boy, Jace, watching at home.

It was more than just that JT is the captain of the team I cheer for... it was: the personal side, the initial fear I had for the severity of his injury, the chance that this wonderful young man, just 30 years old, with the exceptional weight of responsibility and leadership on his shoulders, was suddenly left motionless, bleeding and crumpled on the ice, possibly all chances for his participation in a dream season crushed. Immediately, the entire focus became concerns for his health.

In truth, John Tavares represents far more than a hockey team. He is a community leader, a young father, an exceedingly well respected and much-loved person both on and off the ice, a great athlete, but an even greater man.

All of this reminded me that hockey is just a game, that life and health are precious. Something we’ve all come to appreciate during the darkest hours of these impossibly difficult pandemic days.

NHL hockey players are exceptional athletes playing a high speed/exceedingly physical sport. For the most part, these young men are as exceptional as the game they play. #91 is a shining example of this. John grew up in my hometown of Oakville and is the pride of our community. He epitomizes a commitment to excellence. He is one of the good guys, in fact, as good as they come: sincere, polite, respectful, ever kind and unfailingly generous.

I saw a great online initiative today related to supporting his charity... the John Tavares Foundation. I was impressed by the idea. Donating $50 (one $ for each point he scored this season) to support John’s efforts to help all children achieve their full potential. #liveinspiredbrightfutures. I don’t expect to see him back on the ice any time soon and am thinking one of the best ways to honour his season with a ‘stick tap’ is to help out his cause. If you feel the same, see the link below. Be well, John. Thinking of you and your on-ice brothers, family and friends as we all wish you a speedy recovery and return to action soon.

You are admired and loved.

To all the boys, on all the teams still playing, play hard, be safe and enjoy every precious moment both on and off the ice. Hockey is just a game. Your passion for it is a gift, and the way you embrace, share and honour it is your legacy.

johntavaresfoundation.org