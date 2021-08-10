How did Oakville's athletes do in the Tokyo Olympics

× Expand Alex Smith on Unsplash

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic games had their closing ceremonies on Sunday. The ceremonies were the conclusion to a surprisingly successful Olympic games.

At this year’s Olympics, Canada had a very successful showing, winning seven gold medals and 24 overall.

Oakville was represented very well this year as five athletes competed in the games.

Runner Benjamin Preisner competed in the men’s marathon final, where he finished in 46th place.

Preisner finished in 46th place out of 76 runners and was 10 minutes and 49 seconds behind the gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya.

The second athlete from Oakville was Alanna Bray-Lougheed, who competed in the Women’s K-4 500m canoe sprint.

Alanna competed in two events, one of which was the K-4 500m quarter-final, where she and her team finished in eighth place. Only three seconds behind the first-place team from Belarus.

Due to those results, Alanna and her team would not qualify for the semi-finals.

Alanna and her team then competed in Women’s K-5 500m final B, where they finished third.

The next Oakville athlete is canoe sprinter Simon Mctavish, who, like Alanna, competed in the K-5 500m sprint.

Simon and his team qualified for the semi-finals of the event but would finish fifth and not qualify for the finals.

Another Oakville Olympian to compete was sailer William Jones.

Jones and his sailing partner Evan DePaul competed in the 49er sailing race.

Jones and DePaul competed in two races where they finished 19th in each.

Both races were won by the New Zealand sailing duo of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.

Finally, we have swimmer Tessa Cieplucha.

Tessa competed in the individual 400m swimming medley.

Tessa was unable to qualify in her heat as she finished in sixth place, and you must finish in places 1-4 to move on to the next round of competition.

The event was eventually on by Yui Oshani from Japan.

Congratulations to all our Olympians. Your dedication and skill to your sport ensured you competed at the world premiere sporting event, the Olympic Games.