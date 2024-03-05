Halton Secondary Schools Athletic Association announce their 2023/2024 Sr. Boys Basketball All-Star Team

× Expand Markus Spiske from Unsplash

The Halton Secondary Schools Athletic Association (HSSAA) has brought back their regional all-star team for senior boy's basketball after a two-decade-long hiatus.

In the '80s and '90s, there were annual all-star games each year as well as a regional team that would compete in a tournament against other all-star teams from other regions in the Greater Toronto Area.

This year, the all-star team exists as a recognition for the top performers during the season only, the HSSAA hopes that an actual all-star game will be reinstated in a future upcoming season.

All-Star players have their names put forward by opposing teams' coaches during the regular season. Over 17 players received votes and eight players were chosen. The full list of all-star players can be found below.

The playoffs and regular season

The 2023/2024 regular season was full of action, with no one team being considered a favourite other than King’s Christian Collegiate. The Kings returned with most of their roster from last year, hoping to take the championship this year after losing to Iroquois Ridge High School in the finals last season.

All teams played well in the regular season and the Tier One playoffs, with Garth Webb Secondary School and Nelson High School, being repeatedly competitive teams each year on the court.

With the help of their all-star, Frank Hayden Secondary School rose through the ranks and finished second overall compared to some tough seasons in previous years where the school finished last overall.

King’s Christian Collegiate was fairly dominant for the majority of the season, topping the regular season standings with eight wins and only one loss. Iroquois Ridge High School was the only team to defeat King’s Christian, edging them out on their home court by one point. The Kings won the Tier One playoff finals against Frank Hayden Secondary School with a final score of 80-39.

Halton Secondary Schools Athletic Association (HSSAA) Senior Boys Basketball 2023- 2024 All-Star Players

Burak Djamgouz, a Grade 12 student who attends Garth Webb Secondary School wears the number ten jersey. He stands at six-foot-three as a Point Guard on the court. Burak’s favourite NBA player is Damian Lillard, a Point Guard for the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Cannot leave him open at three; Elite shooter at all three phases," comments one of the coaches on Burak’s skills at scoring points.

Sou Mehboudie, a Grade 12 student who currently attends Iroquois Ridge High School wears the number 11 jersey on the court. He stands at six-foot-four and plays as a Forward for the team. Sou’s favourite NBA player is Russel Westbrook, a Point Guard for the LA Clippers.

On Sou’s multiple talents he uses on the court, he "Can pass, score and rebound," the coaches say.

Isaiah Hyinds-Oliveira, a Grade 12 student at Abbey Park High School stands at five-foot-seven. Isaiah wears the number 15 jersey and plays as a Point Guard on the team. His favourite NBA player is LeBron James, a Forward for the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Isaiah's a great shooter, one of the few players this year we actually had to scheme against," coaches say on Isaiah’s skills as a Point Guard.

Amir Orfali, a Grade 12 student who attends Garth Webb Secondary School wears the number one jersey on the court. He stands at six-foot-four and is a Forward for the team. Amir’s favourite NBA player is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a Point Guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Played with control and poise. Effective moves and scorer in the paint," comments one of the coaches on Amir’s abilities on the court.

Cobby Kessie, a Grade 12 student at King’s Christian Collegiate stands at six-foot-two. Cobby plays as a Guard and wears the number 13 jersey on the court. His favourite NBA player is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a Point Guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Best overall player on the best team," comments one of the coaches on Cobby’s on-court performance.

Beckham Wilson, a Grade 12 student who attends King’s Christian Collegiate wears the number 33 jersey. Beckham stands tall at six-foot-seven and is a Forward for the tea. His favourite NBA player is Jayson Tatum, a Forward for the Boston Celtics.

Coaches comment that Wilson "plays disciplined and controls the paint."

Liam Drivakos, a Grade 12 Student at Iroquois Ridge High School stands at six-foot-five. Liam plays as a Forward/Centre for the team and wears the number 24 jersey. His favourite NBA player is Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Power Forward for the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Big body, big rebounder, can score in the inside and extend plays," comments one of the coaches on Liam’s play style.