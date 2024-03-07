Iroquois Ridge pool schedules weeklong maintenance closure

× Expand Town of Oakville

The town of Oakville says Iroquois Ridge Community Centre Pool will be closed soon for an extended maintenance period.

Staff say the leisure and lap pools at Iroquois Ridge Community Centre will be "temporarily closed for scheduled maintenance" from Monday, March 18 to Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Town staff have not responded to requests for what specific work will be done at the pools.

This is the second pool closure this month at Iroquois Ridge, with the pool also having closed last Saturday, March 2 for a swim meet. Both pools are expected reopen on Thursday, March 21.

The Iroquois Ridge Community Centre Pool is a massive facility with eight lanes, a leisure pool with a water slide, hydrojets, as well as ramp and stair access.

For anyone interested in planning a future visit, the town has outlined a list of admission pricing that ranges from $3.84 - $14.40, which more information can be found online here.

Oakville says swimmers looking for alternative locations should browse other public swimming options on the town's Swimming webpage.

More details about the Iroquois Ridge pool closure is available online here.