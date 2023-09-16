Oakville's Isaiah George signs a three-year entry level contract with the New York Islanders

× Expand Hiscox Photography

On Wednesday, Oakville’s Isaiah George signed a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Islanders. George was selected 98th overall by the Islanders in the 2022 NHL Entry draft in Montreal.

The contract comes right before George and other Islander rookies are abut to hit the ice for training camp.

"It was a great feeling. It's kind of a little bit unexpected," George told The Hockey News.

"Like I come home Monday and fly out Tuesday, and then sort of that night (Wednesday), I got a call from my agent that a deal was done. So it's a very exciting moment, but at the same time, I was already prepared to come into camp and try and get a contract. So, it was just a great moment to share with my family that I got to do it before I left."

George is coming off a season where he scored seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 54 games and went to the OHL finals with the London Knights, losing in six games to the Peterborough Petes.

George’s contract will have him earn at least $870,000, and that number can go higher if George hits his performance bonuses.

Performance bonuses are implemented in entry-level contracts for upcoming NHL players. This clause in someone’s contract dictates that a player can earn more money than initially agreed upon if they accomplish specific numbers on the ice.

Some examples for defencemen:

10 goals

25 assists

40 points

Top four in time on ice among defencemen on your team

Top three in +/- among defencemen on your team

If George can achieve his performance bonus, he will earn another $80,000.

But George will not be able to earn any money from his contract until he plays in the NHL or AHL. He is not eligible to play in the AHL until the next season. Although he is eligible to play in the NHL with this contract, the odds of that happening are unlikely.

So, for now, George will be attending Islanders training camp this month and will look to play in some pre-season action.

Once the pre-season finishes, he will finish his final year in the OHL with London. Once the 2023-24 season is completed, he will be eligible to play professional hockey.