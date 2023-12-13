Oakville's John Tavares scores his 1,000th career NHL point

× Expand Steven Ellis/Daily Faceoff

Tavares has finally done it.

Oakville’s NHL star John Tavares has reached one of the highest points in a hockey player's career by scoring his 1,000th NHL point - becoming just the 98th played in NHL history to do so.

While trying to tie the game up for the Leafs in the dying seconds of a game against the New York Islanders, William Nylander took a shot from the point that deflected off of Tavares right onto the stick of Morgan Rielly and he shot the puck into the open net to send the game into overtime.

Although it was Reilly’s goal, every Leaf player went straight to Tavares and embraced their captain as he had achieved one of the greatest milestones in professional hockey.

Not only did he help tie the game, but he recorded the milestone against the team that drafted him back in 2009 and Tavares’ father was in attendance for the game and got to witness his son go into the NHL history books in person.

"It was a bit surreal," said the Leafs captain talking about his achievement. "I’m very proud of it and in certain ways you’re just happy that it’s happened and you can move forward and there will be a time and place to soak it in a little more."

With a career that spans over 1,000 games and 1,000 points, there have definitely been some high moments for Tavares.

His most recent is likely this past spring 2023 when he ended the Leafs long playoff series drought with an overtime goal in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, ended the leafs 19-year drought.

He also ended a 23-year playoff drought for the Islanders back in 2016 with a double overtime wrap around goal against the Florida Panthers.

Tavares has been the captain of two historic franchises and has won multiple Gold Medals for Canada at certain international events.

At 33 years of age, Tavares still has a lot of hockey left in him - and he still hopes to win a Stanley Cup.