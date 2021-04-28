Jumpstart makes big donation to Oakville Crusaders Rugby Club

Oakville's Crusaders Rugby Club received a large grant from the Canadian Tire Jumpstart. Jumpstart gave the club $15,000 to help it improve and remain a great organization during these unforeseen times.

The Crusaders will use the funds to hire two people for newly created positions: a spring program coordinator and a fundraising and sponsorship coordinator. The club will use the rest of the funds to buy more equipment and PPE to stay "COVID safe this summer."

The spring program coordinator will help organize the club's "minis camp," a camp for young kids trying out rugby this summer. They will ensure the club and children adapt to the new COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe.

The fundraising and sponsorship coordinator will be in charge of bringing in lost revenue. COVID-19 has taken away revenue from many businesses and clubs, and the Crusaders are no different. But with this new position, the club hopes to have more fundraisers and sponsors to re-gain some lost revenue to continue to be a great place to play rugby.

When the season starts, players will most likely have to wear PPE during practices and games. "We’re still waiting to see what the province is going to mandate," says the organization to Oakville News, "And what Rugby Ontario will have us abide by."

"But we are going to operate under the assumption that our athletes will have to wear some kind of mask or face covering while they train. We want to be prepared for any kind of eventuality as we get the information from public health, the province and Rugby Ontario."

The club is hoping to start this season after the stay-at-home order is lifted in May, but that will depend on the Provincial government’s restrictions. The club has opened registration for camps that the Crusaders hope will start in July.

This grant will be a tremendous help for the Crusaders Rugby Club as they work towards safe and fun summer programs. This critical grant from Jumpstart will help them organize camps for young children, regain lost revenue and keep all their players safe.