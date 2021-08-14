Jumpstart Sport Relief grant for youth basketball

The Town of Oakville is among 500 Canadian organizations offering sport and recreation services to receive a grant through the latest round from Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund.

As part of the $6,000 grant, 62 youth will be participating in the Oakville Community Basketball Program from August 14 to October 9, 2021, free of charge. The program also facilitates employment opportunities for youth to gain leadership experience and foster mentorship skills through program participant engagement.

"Sport and recreation activities play an important role in the well-being of residents in all communities," said Julie Mitchell, director of Recreation and Culture.

"Thanks to the funding we received, youth in our basketball program will have the opportunity to not only grow their love of playing sports but also build connections and lasting friendships that support a sense of belonging in their community."

This year, the Canadian Tire Corporation has provided over $9 million in total to more than 800 organizations through the Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund. Created last September in response to the significant impact COVID-19 has had on community sports and recreation, the fund aims to help build back sport and play in communities across Canada.

A research study on the State of Sport conducted by Jumpstart in partnership with Ipsos reveals the pandemic has not only impacted current access to sport and play but has real long-term effects as well. Oakville and the communities it serves have been experiencing the impact of the pandemic first-hand.

For more information about free and low-fee programs and services, as well as financial assistance options, visit our Affordable Access and Subsidy Programs page on oakville.ca.