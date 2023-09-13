Justin Kendrick named to the Canadian Para PanAm Games Team

× Expand Paralympic.ca Justin Kendrick Oakville Badminton Player Justin Kendrick

On Friday, the Canadian Paralympic Association announced the names of 9 athletes heading down to Chile this fall to participate in the Parapana Am Games competing in Badminton wearing the red maple leaf.

This will be Justin Kendrick’s first time competing at the Parapan Am’s, but over the last year, he’s been wearing Red and White quite often.

In 2022, he competed in the World Championships and the Pan Ams, while this year, he went to Germany, where he competed in the World Dwarf Games.

“I have been working hard in the past year to get nominated for the Parapan Am Games,” said Kendrick. “I am really looking forward to competing in my first multi-sport event.”

In addition to playing in the men’s singles tournament, Justin will also take the court in mixed doubles with partner Colleen Cloettta. Colleen is a fierce competitor; she has represented Canada in track and swimming and was Canada’s youngest athlete at the Games in Lima, Peru, when she was just 14 years old, back in 2019.

Kendrick and Cloetta have recently paired up for the Brazil and Canadian Open tournaments in 2023.

The Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games will take place in November from the 17th through to the 26th and will be qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

About the Parapan Am Games

The Parapan Am Games are a multi-sport event for athletes with physical disabilities. They are held parallel to the Pan Am Games and feature a wide range of sports, including athletics, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and many others. The Parapan Am Games provide a platform for athletes with disabilities to showcase their skills and compete at an international level.