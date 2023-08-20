Katie Cranston invited to Canadian Open

× Expand Suzanne Tennier Katie Cranston holding the winner's crystal at the Women's Porter Cup on June 10/2022

Nineteen-year-old Katie Cranston, who plays out of Oakville Golf Club and now for Auburn University, has been invited to compete in the Canadian Women's Open Golf Championship next week in Vancouver.

The 2023 CPKC Women’s Open will feature four days of domestic and international television broadcast coverage, including Canadian broadcast partner TSN as well as international coverage on the GOLF channel.

She will be one of only 10 Canadians, including Brooke Henderson, and one of only 5 Team Canada Amateurs to be included.

The competition will be tough, as the field includes defending champion Paula Reto, who leads a stellar field of competitors that includes nine of the top 10 and 22 of the top-25 players in the race to CME Globe standings. The field will also include 16 of the LPGA Tour’s in-year winners and all 2023 major winners, including two-time major champion and new world no. 1 Lilia Vu.

Nine of the top 10 players on the Rolex World Ranking will compete in Vancouver, including Canadian sensation and CPKC ambassador Brooke Henderson (World no. 10) along with fellow top10 world-ranked stars Lilia Vu (no. 1), Nelly Korda (no. 2), Jin Young Ko, (no. 3), Celine Boutier (no. 4), Ruoning Yin (no. 5), Lydia Ko (no. 6), Hyo-Joo Kim (no. 7) and Allisen Corpuz (no. 8).

Other international fan-favourites set to compete include world no. 11 Minjee Lee, world no. 19 Linn Grant, world no. 15 Nasa Hataoka, world no. 21 Lexi Thompson, and world no. 31 Rose Zhang. (Golf Canada Media Release).

Katie has a stellar track record, and this will be her second appearance on this international stage vying for honours in her home country's championship. She has demonstrated an ability to withstand pressure and to close out victories, and the experience of last year should prepare her for the competition.

Here is a sampling of her past successes:

2nd – 2022 Southwest Amateur

Champion – 2022 Women’s Porter Cup

Champion – 2022 Scott Robertson Memorial

4th – 2022 NextGen Pacific Championship, fueled by JOURNIE Rewards

Champion – 2022 Dustin Johnson World Junior

Champion – 2021 Orlando International Junior Championship

2nd – 2021 Canadian Junior Girls Championship

Round of 16 – 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur

Champion – 2020 Ontario Junior Girls Championship

3rd – 2019 Future Links Fall Series (East)

2nd – 2019 Future Links Ontario Championship

Oakville will be cheering for you, Katie!