Oakville's Katie Cranston wins Scott Robertson Memorial

With rounds of 69-71-69 on a par 71 course, 17-year-old Katie Cranston of Oakville won the Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament at the Roanoke Country Club, Roanoke, Virginia, this weekend.

“I’m really happy just overall with how I played,” Cranston said. “I was really consistent and made lots of pars this week. Yeah, just overall, I was really solid, and the course was challenging and not super open, and as a long hitter, courses wide open suit me a little better, but I did well with the conditions.”

Cranston is the first Canadian player to win that event since Brooke Henderson did so in 2014. From Smiths Falls, Ontario, Brooke is currently on the LPGA Tour.

A tree is planted for each tournament winner, and Katie is shown here kneeling beside the tree planted for Brooke Henderson's victory.

“It was great [representing Canada] because there’s not that many Canadians that get to play in the states often and do well. It was a really good feeling, a different feel playing in the U.S.. The vibe is a little different, but the tournament was well run.”

The Scott Robertson Memorial is recognized by the American Junior Golf Association, World Amateur Golf Rankings, Golfweek Rankings and Junior Golf Scoreboard. The boys' and girls' top finishers are awarded exemptions based on the AJGA’s Performance Based Entry process. Golfweek ranked The Scott Robertson Memorial as the 13th strongest field for boys and the 9th for girls among all junior tournaments in 2021.