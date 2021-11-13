"Canadian Crusher" signs with Auburn Golf

Auburn women's golf is welcoming three international players

The SEC champions in 2021 (beating National Champions Ole Miss), Auburn has a consistent record of performance and is a sought after school for aspiring golfers. Katie Cranston is only a few months removed from a Round of 16 appearance at this year's U.S. Women's Amateur, where she was up against many more experienced women. Over the last 15 months, she's collected three victories, including a first-place finish at the Golf Canada Junior Selection Camp. She was runner-up at the 2021 Canadian Junior Girls Championship.

She and her friend Nicole Gal will soon be competing against each other and Oakville News will be following their careers with interest.

Congratulations Katie!