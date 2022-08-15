Watch Katie Cranston on TV!

Katie Cranston and Nicole Gal Katie (left) with Nicole Gal

Katie Cranston, who won a golf scholarship to Auburn, has decided to defer her University career to focus on golf this year. Her recent win at the Porter Cup has given her an exemption into the CP Canadian Women's Open, which will be played at Ottawa Hunt from August 22nd to 28th.

Katie's home course is Oakville Golf Club, a challenging but accessible 9-hole private club on Sixth Line, not far from Oakville Place Mall.

Katie is known for hitting bombs and also for her lighthearted approach to the stresses of competitive golf. She is shown with friend and fellow Oakville Golf Club superstar, Nicole Gal, who recently captained the Canadian Junior Team at the Toyota Junior World Cup of Golf.

Oakville News has been following Katie's remarkable rise.

Among those on the exemption list is Canadian golfing great Lori Kane, who will be playing her 30th and final Canadian Open.

The Canadian and international players earning exemptions will join a field a stellar field of LPGA Tour stars led by Canadian sensation, two-time LPGA major champion, and honorary Ottawa Hunt member Brooke Henderson, as well as the defending champion and current world no. 1 ranked Jin Young Ko. The pair will also be joined by 87 of the top 100 players on the LPGA Tour’s Race to the CME Standings including global stars Minjee Lee, In Gee Chun, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Ashleigh Buhai, Nasa Hataoka, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Charley Hull, Celine Boutier, Hannah Green, Sei Young Kim, Anna Nordqvist and Danielle Kang.

The field will include seven past CP Women’s Open champions, and 13 of 17 in year winners including all five 2022 LPGA Tour Major winners." (CP Women's Open)

This will be the first time Katie will play against professionals, and the first time we will be able to watch her on Canadian TV. Here is the TV schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 25 Round 1 - TSN & Golf Channel 9:30am – 12:30pm

Friday, Aug. 26 Round 2 - TSN & Golf Channel 9:30am – 12:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 27 Round 3 - TSN & Golf Channel 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Sunday, Aug. 28 Round 4 - TSN & CBS 12:30pm – 3:30pm

Let's all tune in and send Katie good vibes from her home town!!