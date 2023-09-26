Katie Cranston to represent Canada

Golf Canada Katie Cranston

Oakville's Katie Cranston will represent Team Canada at the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships, Golf Canada has announced. The tournament is being held at the National Course at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the men's competition taking place from October 18 to 21 and the women's tournament running from October 25 to 28.

On the women's team, competing for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be Lauren Kim, 18, of Surrey, B.C., Monet Chun, 22, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Katie Cranston, 19, of Oakville, Ont. The team will be led by Team Canada Stollery Family Women's Head Coach Salimah Mussani.

Cranston, a three-year member of Team Canada, is a sophomore at Auburn University and plays out of the Oakville Golf Club. This season, Cranston advanced to the round of 32 at both the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship and The R&A Women's Amateur Championship, along with finishing 9th at the Canadian Women's Amateur Championship.

This summer, Cranston also competed at her second consecutive CPKC Women's Open, where, up against the world's top professionals after a disappointing first day, she fought back with a second-round 73, demonstrating the kind of resilience that no doubt contributed to her selection for the Canadian team.