Blue Devils' Laura Twidle named League1 Ontario MVP

Blue Devils FC Captain Laura Twidle has been named League1 Ontario's Female MVP.

Blue Devils FC women’s team captain Laura Twidle was named by League 1 Ontario as 2021's Most Valuable Player (MVP), finally getting the recognition that she deserves.

The perennial all-star has been a dominant force in Canada’s highest level of female club soccer over the last five years. Since joining the Blue Devils, she has led her squad to the League1 Ontario Finals in the previous two seasons - almost single-handedly.

Almost being the operative word, she has undoubtedly had a few helping hands along the way. As one expects from a team captain, she states that she’s “Honoured and to be named the 2021 MVP”.

Yet, Twidle is quick to deflect praise onto those around her, saying, “I’m lucky to have outstanding teammates alongside me, and I am thankful for the league who ensured we were able to play this year.”

Fortunately, she can share the spotlight with two other Blue Devils Women, who were also recognized for their contributions. Former Queen’s University standout Lidia Bradau and Talia Merino-Sierra were named to the All-Star team, alongside Twidle.

Lidia Bradau was the straw that stirred the drink in the Blue Devils midfield and excelled as the central pivot in an offensive machine that went blow for blow with the best in the league. Her calmness on the ball and ability to time a tackle set her apart from her peers.

Bradau is typically gracious in her reaction to being included on the list, expressing both “shock” and “honour” for being named by her peers. “When you look at the talent on the All-Star teams, and the league in general, it shows a promising direction for Canadian soccer and makes me proud to be a part of League1.”

While the Blue Devils Women were as solid at the beck-end as they were elsewhere on the pitch, Talia Merino-Sierra’s body of work this season made the McMaster grad an easy choice as the rangy defender tasked with covering the league’s best attackers, who were not named Laura Twidle.

Two Blue Devils men also named as All-Stars, with Brandon Duarte and Adam Czerkawski both making the team for the second consecutive season.

Duarte, a product of the Blue Devils own academy, returned to the team this season after going down to the US, earning an All-Star selection during his time with Midland Odessa Sockers of the NPSL. He recognized it as “a great achievement” but, in the same breath, believes, “the main goal is to win trophies, but getting these individual awards shows that the hard work during the offseason has paid off.”