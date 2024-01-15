Lindsay McGrath: a profile in resilience

× Expand McGrath family Lindsay fairway wood

Meeting Lindsay McGrath, you cannot help but be struck by a sense of maturity beyond her sixteen years. There is a reflective side to her winsome manner.

The reigning U17 Ontario girls’ golf champion, she has an unexpectedly humble side. Only when you learn her story do you begin to understand what has gone to make this supremely effective golfer who can close when it matters the multi-dimensional young woman answering your questions.

Lindsay McGrath was born and brought up in Oakville, attending St. Teresa of Calcutta elementary school and then St. Ignatius of Loyola, until her golf career necessitated a move to online education.

Now in Grade 11, she started to play at age 4. Her journey to the podium and NextGen Team Canada has seen lots of success. It has also however included profound heartbreak. It is a story of resilience and courage. If, as is often said, the past is the best window into the future, Lindsay McGrath’s future holds much in store.

Lindsay’s mom was a competitive figure skater, and Lindsay skated early and showed interest. She also played basketball. But her dad, a keen golfer, introduced her to the game at Rattlesnake Point, and she soon determined where she would like to put her focus.

Since then, she has had tremendous results, becoming Ontario U15 girls’ champion, playing US Kids on the Canadian side and in the CJGA, inspired by the likes of Brooke Henderson. Along the way, she made two holes in one: a 75-yard pitching wedge at Seneca Hickory Stick in Lewiston, NY and the second a soft 175-yard 5-iron at Loyalist.

Early on her talent gave her access to top coaches locally where she honed her skills. Parents Chris and Sue have organized their lives to enable Lindsay to play often in Florida, where she was lucky enough to meet and play with Lori Kane. Annika Sorenstam and Ian Poulter also play at the beautiful Lake Nona course which is Lindsay’s favourite and her winter home course.

At age 10, she met Ryan Corbin, the golf coach and disciple of the renowned Sean Foley. Ryan became her true partner as she developed her game. They worked closely together for four and a half years, and Ryan helped Lindsay hone her skills and build her decision-making, working on golf and making it fun at the same time.

The pinnacle of their partnership was Lindsay’s victory at the 2022 Ontario U19 Spring Classic when she was only 15. Lindsay shot a 68 in the final round to win.

Then the unthinkable happened. In June of the same year, Ryan died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Lindsay was devastated. At the U17 Golf Ontario Championship later that year At Smuggler’s Glen, she was forced to withdraw, unable to stop the flow of tears. The personal loss was great.

Golf is an individual sport and her achievements were linked to her relationship with Ryan through her most formative years, from 10 to 15. The close working relationship was in Lindsay’s mind bound up with her happiness and golfing success. Ryan’s coaching had made golf a joy.

"He was just such a fun guy to be coached by," she says. This was as close a mentor, guide and friend as any of us ever have. It is hard to imagine such a loss.

Lindsay’s ranking began to drop. This was a low point for her emotionally and personally, and of course it spilled over into her playing, as well as into her academics. Grades and scores both began to worsen.

Yet, exactly one year after walking off the course at Smuggler’s Glen in tears, she played in the same tournament a year later and made a 15-foot downhill breaking putt to win in a playoff.

Then, in the Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship, she went back to Hampton, New Brunswick. Fighting ghosts in that tournament from 2022, she finished third, closing out day four with a 69. That solid performance helped Lindsay come to terms with her grief over the loss of Ryan.

Things are clearly back on track for Lindsay. Fighting through adversity has affected her, preparing her for the challenges ahead as she sets her sights on professional golf in the LPGA.

Her wisdom is noticeable at the beginning of our meeting comes out again when she says, "when others are struggling on the course now, or in anything, I would never judge them because you never know what is happening behind closed doors."

Lindsay’s grades too are back up again as she is excelling in grade 11. Film maker Shah Nagra in partnership with Golf Ontario have made a video using her story to show how golf can help overcome grief, loss and adversity, and you can see it on Instagram at Thereeseway or Youtube where it is named Driving Dreams.

Oakville News looks forward to following Lindsay’s progress. After our interview, she was off to Phoenix to train with Team Canada. Good luck Lindsay, Oakville is proud of you.