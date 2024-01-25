Oakville's Luke Misa showcases top skills despite team loss at NHL Top Prospects game

× Expand DANIEL ST LOUIS / CHL

After Tuesday’s on-ice testing, the big moment finally arrived and it was time for the puck to drop for the CHL/NHL top prospects game.

The CHL invites 40 of their best draft-eligible prospects to compete in a best-on-best game in front of NHL scouts and executives.

Oakville’s Luke Misa was invited and competed for Team White. The game was entertaining and showed what this year’s CHL draft-eligible players are capable of.

This year’s CHL draft class is stacked on defence and lacking much of a scoring punch on the offensive side. This is a big reason why the game ended 3-1 in favour of Team Red with the team's final goal being an empty net goal.

Misa played on the team’s fourth line as a center and his wingers were Kieron Walton from the Sudbury Wolves on his left wing and Sam O’Reilly of the London Knights on his right wing.

The line had only practiced together for two days leading up to puck drop but had gained some familiarity with each other.

"It was nice playing with them," Misa said. "I thought we worked well together as a line, we created a lot of chances even though we couldn’t get some of the opportunities in [the net.]"

But when it comes to Luke Misa and his impact on the game, the stat sheet does not tell the full story of how he played.

Misa finished the night with an unimpressive stat sheet where he had a -1 rating and had two shots on goal. But what those stats do not tell you is how effective Misa was in the offensive zone, nor how he was able to show his best skills on the highest level.

On several different occasions throughout the game, Misa showed off his quick speed and puck-control abilities and created several offensive chances for his team.

There was one play in particular where he had the puck in a one-on-four situation and bursted up through the center of the ice, blowing past everyone on Team Red and nearly had a breakaway but he ran out of room and the goalie knocked the puck off of his stick.

Misa was able to show off all of his strengths to the scouts in attendance, in particular his speed.

"I wanted to create a lot of zone entries and just use my speed, I think it’s one of my main tools. It was definitely something I wanted to show coming into [the game.]"

Misa now hopes to keep this momentum going for the rest of his Ontario Hockey League season in Mississauga as the Steelheads look to take a run at the OHL finals later this season.