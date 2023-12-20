Luke Misa selected to play in 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects game

× Expand Natalie Shaver

Oakville’s Luke Misa has been selected to participate in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Moncton, New Brunswick on January 24 next year.

"I’m really excited for the opportunity to play in this game," said Misa.

"It was one of my goals at the beginning of the year to play in this game and I’m really looking forward to playing against some of the best players in the CHL and seeing how my game can match up compared to theirs. It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills and what I can bring against the best players around the CHL."

The Top Prospects game is a yearly event where the CHL invites 40 of their best NHL draft-eligible players to compete in a multiple-day challenge that puts the players to the test.

Players will compete in several different drills and the final day is when the best-on-best game will take place.

This event is also one of the few times that all NHL scouts will be able to see the best that the CHL has to offer in this year's draft

Misa being selected was not a shock based on how well he has performed this season. He came into this year ready to show the world what he is capable of and how he can be an NHL player one day.

He's started the season by scoring 47 points in 31 games for the Mississauga Steelheads and has completely blown all of his point totals from his past two seasons out of the water.

In a recent NHL mock draft by The Hockey News’ Tony Ferrari, he had Misa ranked 11th overall.

Outside of Misa, several other great players will be taking part in this event, such as defenseman Sam Dickinson of the London Knights who is projected to be a top-10 pick in this year's draft and currently has 26 points in 32 games.

Another prospect is Berkely Catton of the Spokane Chiefs, who had an incredible Hlinka-Gretzky Cup this summer and currently has 46 points in 30 games.

The Prospects game will be shown nationally on TSN.