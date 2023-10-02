Madeline Schizas claims bronze medal in Slovakia

Canadian Olympic Committee

The Nepela Memorial ISU Challenger Cup Series event concluded on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Bratislava, Slovakia, with Canadian figure skaters showcasing their talent on the international stage.

Oakville's Madeline Schizas, the reigning Canadian Champion in women's figure skating, delivered a stunning performance to capture the bronze medal.

"I'm really happy with my skates here this week. Not perfect, but a big step up from where we started last season, so I'm overall pretty happy with that, and I'm happy to have won my first early-season Challenger Cup medal," said Schizas, reflecting on her achievement. She finished the competition with a total score of 188.88, solidifying her position among the top contenders.

In a display of remarkable skill, Chaeyon Kim of Korea emerged as the victor in the women's competition, clinching the gold medal with an impressive total score of 202.26. Her teammate Haein Lee secured the silver medal, posting a score of 191.10.

Meanwhile, Conrad Orzel demonstrated his talent in the men's category, finishing 9th overall with a total score of 213.52. Gabriele Frangipani of Italy claimed the gold medal with a score of 243.91, followed closely by Nika Egadze of Georgia, who secured the silver with a score of 243.31. Mark Gorodnitsky of Israel rounded out the podium, earning the bronze medal with a total score of 236.30.

In ice dance, Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of Saint-Hubert, Que., displayed their remarkable partnership, finishing fifth with a total score of 179.18. Another Canadian duo, Nadiia Bashynska and Peter Beaumont of Ajax, Ont., made their mark in their first senior Challenger event, securing the seventh position with a total score of 164.81.

Reflecting on their performance, Bashynska expressed her satisfaction, saying, "The overall experience was, I think, more than I expected from my first Challenger event. It was way more satisfying than I thought it was going to be, which makes me really happy that we did so well."

Together with Beaumont, she recently claimed the bronze medal at the 2023 ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships. Looking ahead, Bashynska is optimistic about their future in the sport, acknowledging that this event marks the beginning of their journey.

The ISU Challenger Series now moves to Finland for the upcoming Finlandia Trophy, scheduled from October 4-8, 2023, in Espoo. Eight Canadian skaters will participate in this highly anticipated event, aiming to continue the nation's strong representation on the international stage.

As Canadian figure skaters continue to excel, the future looks promising for this talented group. With impressive performances and a determination to succeed, they are poised to make their mark on the global figure skating landscape.

About Nepela Memorial ISU Challenger Cup Series

The Nepela Memorial ISU Challenger Cup Series is an international figure skating competition held annually in Bratislava, Slovakia. It is part of the International Skating Union (ISU) Challenger Series, which allows skaters to gain international experience and earn valuable ranking points.

The event attracts top skaters from around the world who compete in various disciplines, including women's singles, men's singles, pairs, and ice dance.

Click the link for complete results: Nepela Memorial ISU Challenger Cup Series results.