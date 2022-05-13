Game 7 Do or Die: Where are you watching?

× Expand Krzysztof Baran on Unsplash

On Thursday night the Toronto Maple Leafs left Tampa Bay with their playoff series even at three games apiece. Tampa Bay Lightning are coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, but the Leafs finished the season ahead of them in the standings and split their regular season two games to two. It would be hard to find more evenly matched opponents.

Even more importantly, facing Tampa Bay in the first playoff round means that if they win, the Leafs have to be viewed as a very strong contender to go all the way. If they can beat the Lightning, why would they not be able to beat any other team in the league?

At this level, at this stage in the season, all the teams in the playoffs have a chance of getting through. The NHL salary cap system means there is skill on every team. It comes down to a few key issues: general management assembling a roster with complementary talents and good potential for productive chemistry; wily coaching; and self-belief. All three are connected.

The Leafs have skill in abundance. This young team is looking more seasoned than ever before.

Hanging over their shoulders are frequent recent early playoff exits, and late-season and late-game meltdowns. But as the season came to a close, they started more and more to look like a team not to be denied.

Mitch Marner, all but invisible in some key games in last year's playoffs, has created more opportunities in this series than you can count. He uses his skills to make space for his linemates and has been a real presence in this series.

Auston Matthews, always closely checked, has found a way in this matchup to dominate shift after shift.

William Nylander, who can be so frustrating to watch at times, but was one of the few to really contribute in last season's playoffs, is literally sparkling, doing things on the ice no one else can do.

Veteran defenceman Morgan Rielly is playing a really solid game, and Mark Giordano has proven a great addition to the blueline corps.

Oakville born and raised Captain John Tavares is showing tremendous character and commitment.

Veteran Jason Spezza has been a quiet steadying force so that when the wheels look like coming off, things get back on track before it's too late.

Jack Campbell has been tremendous in goal, and the whole roster has gelled and is showing the kind of courage and grit that makes the great Canadian game so exciting and inspiring to watch.

Pierre Engvall is another one to watch, along with Mikheyev, Blackwell, Kase and Kampf, and the many other players who keep on contributing to this wonderful effort.

The first four games were a see-saw, as the teams felt each other out, trading wins, and then games 5 and 6 were hard-fought, close won efforts, with game 6 ending in a heart-breaking overtime goal against the Leafs, who had dominated much of the game and nearly all of the overtime.

Everything is on the line on Saturday night, for what could be an emotional rollercoaster rivalling the most exciting sports events you can experience.

Perhaps you will choose to watch it at a house party. Or maybe you will go out and join the fans at one of Oakville's many pubs and bars with screens, willing our Leafs to win, and sending positive vibes through the crowds and over the airwaves to support these young men who carry our banner into battle and are showing the kind of determination, grit and skill that sets an example for how to take on life's challenges with gusto and passion.

If you aren't lucky enough to be able to get into the arena, or stand outside in Maple Leaf Square, consider one of these Oakville watering holes:

Monaghan's

The Original Sixth Line Pub

Tin Cup Sports Grill

Bronte Sports Kitchen

St. Louis Bar and Grill

The Queen's Head

The Oakville Pump and Patio

The King's Arms

Chuck's Roadhouse

The Pipes and Taps

The Stout Monk