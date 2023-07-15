Oakville's Michael Misa to play for Canada at 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup

× Expand Eric Young, Saginaw Spirit OHL

Oakville’s Michael Misa has been named to Team Canada’s roster at the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

The tournament will be held from July 31 to August 5 in Trecin, Slovakia and Breclav, Czechia.

"We are excited to unveil this group of accomplished athletes that have earned the opportunity to represent Canada and defend our gold medal at this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup," said Alan Millar, director of player personnel.

"Earning a spot to represent your country is an exciting opportunity, and we know each athlete will embrace the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in Slovakia and Czechia later this month."

Misa is coming off an incredible rookie campaign after being granted exceptional status in the Ontario Hockey League and becoming the youngest player in the league. He scored 22 goals and 34 assists for 56 points in 45 games this season, and was awarded the Emms Familly Award by the OHL as their rookie of the year.

Now he's looking to be a big contributor to this Canadian roster; he will likely be playing first or second-line center and a key part of Canada's powerplay.

Misa will also be teaming up with some familiar faces, Michael will be reunited with his former Mississauga Senators teammate Malcolm Spence, and he will once again be on a team with Zayne Parekh, who played with him this year in Saginaw.

Team Canada will begin their tournament journey in Budapest, Hungary, as they practice at the Ice Palace from July 23-27.

Then on the 27, Canada will take on Hungary’s U-20 team and will then face off against team Czechia’s U-20 team.

Then Canada will play their first tournament game on July 31 against Finland at 9:30 p.m. ET and will also play Slovakia and Switzerland in their other Round Robin games.

All games will be broadcasted on TSN.