Natasha fights back to go to Berlin

× Expand Sandra Stasiuk Natasha Stasiuk with Jeffrey Reed award Natasha awarded Jeffrey Reed prize

Oakville's Natasha Stasiuk showed some of the mettle that earned her the Jeffrey Reed award earlier this year by battling back from a broken ankle to prepare for this year's Special Olympics World Games.

Unfortunately, she was forced to miss the Ping US Disabled Open in May and could not train for several weeks, so she worked to keep herself in condition while wearing an ankle boot.

She has now been pronounced fit to begin a gruelling golf schedule beginning with a trip to Germany. She leaves on Saturday, June 10, for Berlin, where she will adjust to the time zone and practise. She can now try the driver, having been limited to chipping and putting since the boot came off.

Sandra Stasiuk Natasha Stasiuk working out Natasha Stasiuk working out with ankle boot

Here are the events Natasha will compete in this summer and fall as she tackles new challenges and defends multiple championships.

Special Olympics World Games Berlin, Germany June 17-25 at Bad Saarow (golf is June 19-22)

USGA Adaptive Open at Pinehurst July 10-12. Natasha received an exemption due to being in top 5 of 19 women (she also placed 2nd in the intellectual disability category, only 2 strokes behind the category's winner). She was the only female from Canada chosen to play in the inaugural event last year.

GAO Ontario Disability at Weston Golf and Country Club July 17-18. She is the current 4x Champion.

Clublink Heron Pt Women's Championship (likely Aug. 5-6, TBA). She has won this event twice and looks to make it three times.

Golf Canada Canadian All Abilities Championship at Kamloops Golf and Country Club Sep. 13-15. She is the current 2x Champion, again looking to three-peat.

Special Olympics North America Championship at Seaview Golf Resort Oct. 3-5 (she has applied and is waiting to hear if she will be chosen to play).

We are excited to be able to follow Natasha and will keep you updated. Oakville is very proud of you!

