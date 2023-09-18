Natasha wins again

Sandra Stasiuk Natasha Stasiuk Champion

Oakville's Natasha Stasiuk has come through again to win the Canadian All Abilities Women's Golf Championship for the third consecutive year.

Already dealing with learning disabilities, Natasha fought through significant physical challenges this year to once again come out on top.

She will now be playing in the Special Olympics North American Championship, competing against the whole continent for the first time.

Oakville is very proud of you Natasha...and wishes you the very best in your upcoming tournaments.