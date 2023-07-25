Natasha makes it 5

× Expand Natasha Stasiuk Blasting out of a bunker Natasha Stasiuk makes a score saving shot

Following up on her bronze medal for Canada at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and her category win at the USGA Adaptive Open at Pinehurst, Natasha Stasiuk came through again last weekend.

× Expand Sandra Stasiuk Natasha Makes it Five Natasha with Golf Ontario Adaptive Open Trophy

Already a four-time Golf Ontario Adaptive Open winner, she made it five this year at the Weston Golf and Country Club.

The victory did not come easily, as she played with an extremely painful ingrown toenail...after being forced to stay away from golf until the last minute this season with a broken ankle.

It speaks to Natasha's character in overcoming more than one kind of hardship to earn yet another victory.

Coming up next for Oakville's Natasha:

Clublink Heron Pt Women's Championship (likely Aug. 5-6, TBA). She has won this event twice and looks to make it three times.

Golf Canada Canadian All Abilities Championship at Kamloops Golf and Country Club Sep. 13-15. She is the current 2x Champion, again looking to three-peat.

Special Olympics North America Championship at Seaview Golf Resort Oct. 3-5 (she has applied and is waiting to hear if she will be chosen to play).

You go girl, we are proud of you!

