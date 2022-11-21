Oakville's Nathan Rourke wins the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award and will now be seeking out NFL opportunities

× Expand BC Lions Nathan Rourke Holy Trinity grad Nathan Rourke looks to take the next step in his career progression after being named the BC Lions' starting quarterback, in his second season.

After an unbelievable 2022 CFL season, Oakville's Nathan Rourke has been named the league's Most Outstanding Canadian.

"It's a super prestigious award." Rourke said, "To be able to represent [Canadians], especially at the quarterback level, is a tremendous honour."

Rourke is the first quarterback in over 40 years to win this award and the third quarterback in CFL history.

24-year-old Rourke threw for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns. The B.C. Lions' quarterback also ran for 304 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Rourke could have had better stats had he not injured his right foot near the midway point of the season.

Luckily for Rourke, he was able to return from his injury for the start of the playoffs.

B.C. faced off against Calgary at home in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, and Rourke led the Lions to a 30-16 win where he completed 22 of 30 pass attempts and threw for 321 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

B.C. then faced off against the powerhouse Winnipeg Blue Bombers and unfortunately lost by 28-20.

Now is a crucial time for Rourke; once his season finished, it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Oakville Q.B. would be working out with NFL teams in the coming weeks.

"I never had a true opportunity at the NFL level, not as a quarterback, and that's always been something that I've wanted to at least try for a very long time," Rourke told reporters Tuesday.

Currently, Rourke's CFL career is up in the air. There is a good chance that he could return next season as a B.C. Lions. Rourke said he would love to come back next year in his post-game press conference after the loss to the Blue Bombers.

But the opportunity to be on an NFL roster may be too good to pass up for the young Canadian Q.B.

Rourke will be playing professional football next season; the question is, will it be north or south of the U.S-Canadian border?