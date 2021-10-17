Oakville man creates new baseball training app

Practice makes perfect.

Sometimes practice isn’t always enough. Reed Hanoun, a businessman from Oakville, has developed an app to help enhance performance in sports. Athletes rely on repetition, exercise, and nutrition to maintain their performance. As technology improves, most athletes rely on data and analytics to improve, as well.

With the help of Nate Pearson and Dr. Mike Sonne, Hanoun has created an app called ProPlayAI. The app uses a smartphone camera to capture a pitcher’s windups to show how a pitcher moves. The app gives real-time feedback and analysis to mark areas that need improvement and track progress as the pitcher improves.

The app also separates 3D motion data into specific categories: angle and velocity, speed of the arm towards the plate, and how deceptive the pitch might be. This allows for the athlete to be more self-aware of their skill. The app can be used by anyone – professional athlete or not.

Blue Jays professional pitcher and co-founder of the app, Nate Pearson, uses the app regularly. “The results are accurate to what you would get in a lab, and with it being on your phone, you can do it whenever you want. Whether you are in Little League or the pros, all of your data is at your fingertips to chart your progression or share with coaches or scouts,” says Pearson.

Mr. Hanoun has been a resident of Oakville for five years. He says the town is “always changing,” which he likes. Hanoun also runs another small business called MyAbilities. MyAbilities is a software platform that allows employers, insurance companies, and other relevant parties, get information to manage disabilities and workers’ compensation.

The next steps for ProPlayAI are to create apps for soccer, golf, and even cricket.