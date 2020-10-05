A new home for the Oakville Aquatics Club

The year 2020 has not given us many things to be happy about, but for the Oakville Aquatics Team (OAK) the opening of the new Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre is definitely something to rejoice. Some of the Oakville Aquatics Club's teams will call the new community centre home. Only a select number of teams were picked to move to Oakville Trafalgar C.C.. Officially, it opens up sometime after Thanksgiving.

Though the pool hasn’t opened yet, part of the facility opened on September 19th. According to the Town of Oakville, Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre has had over 260 people come in for tours, and 321 people have been scheduled for tours from September 19th-October 9th. In its first week of operation, 112 participants used Oakville Trafalgar C.C.'s fitness centre and drop-in programs.

Due to the pandemic, the only OAK programs running at the moment are the Development program and the Performance program.

Development is the level 3 program. Swimmers practice 3 times per week from September to mid June focusing on the ​fundamentals​ of competitive swimming. A tryout is required if you would like to register for this program. The main objective of this program is to learn about skill development and to learn how to become a strong competitor.

Performance is a level 4 program. Swimmers are coached to reach high potentials and strive towards major goals such as ​the Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships​, the Canadian Masters swimming championships, as well as the Olympics. Just like the developmental program, participants need to try out in order to join this program. Similar to Level 3, Level 4 swimmers also practice 3 times a week.

The performance season runs from mid-September through the end of June. Some elite swimmers join national/international teams which compete during July and August allowing them to compete around the country or even the world. Based on the ability of each athlete, the coaches of the performance group divide the swimmers into the following levels:

High Performance

Senior National

Junior National

Senior Performance

Junior Performance

Senior Age Group

Junior Age Group

OAK has been a staple of the community and we wish them good luck on their season and that their new home brings them good fortune.

