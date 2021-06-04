New skate park approved for southeast Oakville

The town will soon be breaking ground on a new skate park at Cornwall Road Park.

The new modular facility will be located at the front of the park, in the landscaped area near Cornwall Road, and is intended to be completed by the end of the year.

While town councillors have approved spending $250,000 on the park, southeast Oakville skateboard enthusiasts owe some thanks to teenager Crawford Hughes for helping to create the new facility.

In 2019, the Oakville Trafalgar High School student pitched the park to the town’s budget committee.

An avid scooter user, he told councillors the lack of skate park in Ward 3 meant he had to travel 25 to 30 minutes to practice and get exercise.

At its May 25 meeting, town council approved a staff plan to design and construct the skate park by the end of 2021.

It is wonderful to see Crawford Hughes 2019 budget proposal for a skateboard/scooter park come to fruition," said Ward 3 councillor Janet Haslett-Theall. "The realization of a neighbourhood skateboard park at Cornwall Park is very exciting for parents and kids who will have less drive time and more skate time."

The $250,000 budget, to be funded from the town’s parkland reserve fund, includes the cost of the concrete pad, skate park equipment and site works.

While intended to be similar to the 3,500 sq. ft. skate park at Glen Abbey Community Centre, a design for the facility is not yet finalized.

"We are working with the youth in the area who have contacted us to develop the preferred design," said an email from Jill MacInnes, the town’s senior communications advisor.

Located between Trafalgar and Chartwell, Cornwall Road park also features baseball diamonds, a playground and parking.

Shell Park houses the town’s premiere skate facility, a 14,000-square-foot park with 26 cement ramps. Smaller facilities are also in place at Iroquois Ridge Community Centre, George Savage Park and William Rose Park.