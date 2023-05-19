Nicole Gal helps Ole Miss Advance

Jaydin Willians With OGC Head Professional Matt Maiola

In her first taste of NCAA Regional action, freshman Nicole Gal of Oakville ended up supplying the Ole Miss Rebels with counting scores for all three rounds of action in Georgia, including a third round score of 74 (+2) to wrap up her tournament.

Gal earned a share of 33rd place for her efforts this week, marking the highest finish for a Rebel freshman at NCAA Regionals since 2018. More details of the tournament can be found here.

Nicole plays out of the Oakville Golf Club and the above photo shows her signing with Ole Miss with Oakville Golf Club's Head Pro, Matt Maiola.

The NCAA Women's Golf Championship is scheduled to run May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Golf Channel coverage of the final round of stroke play, as well as each match play fixture, will be provided May 22-24.

Oakville is very proud of you Nicole, you go girl!