Oakville's Noah Pak breaks OJHL single season shutout record

Collingwood Blues goaltender Noah Pak, who is from Oakville, has set an OJHL record for shutouts in a season with 11.

The record was broken on Saturday when Pak and the Blues shutout the Oakville Blades at Sixteen-Mile by a score of 1-0, with Pak making 36 saves.

Pak has by far been the league's number-one goaltender in the top statistical categories such as save percentage and goals against average.

Pak currently has a 1.20 goals-against average and a 0.948 save percentage. He's been a big reason why Collingwood looks to repeat as Buckland Cup Champions.

But why is Pak on Collingwood's team and not a member of the Blades himself?

During the 2019 off-season, after Oakville won the Buckland Cup. Blades owner Mike Tarantino put his ownership in the hands of current Blades owner Jamie Storr.

Mike eventually became the owner of the Collingwood Blues, bringing Pak and a few other Oakville players with him to the new franchise.

Pak has flourished since joining the Blues in 2021: he's helped lead Collingwood to the playoffs in their inaugural season and posted a .922 save percentage in 41 regular season games and a .918 save percentage in four playoff games.

The following year Pak’s regular season numbers dipped slightly with a .917 save percentage but his playoff numbers were otherworldly.

In 18 games he posted an unfathomable .947 save percentage and an incredible 1.37 goals against average.

Due to Pak’s great play, he was given a scholarship to Yale University to play for their hockey team in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

With this being Pak’s last year in the OJHL, you know he will want to go out on top with another Buckland Cup trophy and maybe even a Centennial Cup trophy.