What Oakville NHL players could play for Canada in 2025

On the eve of All-Star weekend in Toronto, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA Executive Directory Marty Walsh announced that NHL players will be returning to the Olympics in 2026 and the NHL will be hosting their own international tournament known as the Four Nations Cup.

This will be the first time NHL players have the chance to represent their countries on the ice since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

The four nations that will be represented will be Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland.

The tournament will be the first time NHL fans will get to see the league's best like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sebastian Aho, and Elias Pettersson represent their Countries on a big stage.

With this new announcement, there is a chance that we could see some Oakville talent suiting up for Team Canada next year at The Four Nations Cup.

Here are some options:

Evan Bouchard, Defence (Edmonton Oilers)

After a rocky start to the season, Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers have skyrocketed up the NHL standings and now sit in a playoff spot which seemed impossible at the start of the season when they had only two wins and fired their coach.

But with new Head Coach Kris Knoblauch leading the charge and new assistant coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffee helping out with the defence, Bouchard has rejuvenated his season and has been one of the Oilers top defenders.

Bouchard has logged an average of 22 minutes this season and has been the Oilers number one defenceman on the powerplay.

He currently has 11 goals, and 33 assists, for a total of 44 points in 48 games.

John Tavares, Center (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Although Tavares is not in his prime and is steadily beginning his decline in play, he is still one of the Maple Leafs most valuable assets.

The former 2009 first overall pick has had a down season compared to previous years with only 15 goals, and 25 assists, for a total of 40 points in 50 games.

But just because he is having a down season this year does not mean that next year will be the same.

Tavares has represented Canada on several occasions like the World Juniors, the World Cup of Hockey and the 2014 Olympics.

However, the problem he may run into is Canada’s logjam at the center position with players like McDavid, Crosby, Bedard, Point, and MacKinnon all locks to make the team barring an injury.

Tavares may have his work cut out for him next year but if he returns to form next year he may make the decision very hard for the coaches of Team Canada.