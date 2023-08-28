Oakville Angels U21 Select Fastball team placed fourth the OSSTA Provincial Championship

× Expand Oakville Angels

After a tough weekend of games, the Oakville Angels U21 Girls Fastpitch team placed fourth in the OSSTA Provincial Championships weekend on August 19th and 20th in Brampton, Ontario. The team made it to their second straight medal round appearance of the provincial level tournament, being defending bronze medal winners.

The team had a strong start to the tournament, winning their pool of games on Saturday, defeating three teams, beating Whitby 4-3, Newmarket 9-7 and Kitchener-Waterloo 8-0.

Going into Sunday morning, they were facing the elimination round but pulled through by beating Westport 9-4, advancing them to the final round of four. The team's luck ran out later in the day, losing tough games against Niagara Falls 7-3 and Burlington 6-0

“As the defending bronze medal winners, the U21 Oakville Angels were a strong young team that placed 4th out of 17 teams,” Commented Head Coach Janice Mokanski.

“Myself and assistant coaches Rob Wessel and Peter Kukovica, are extremely proud of the level of play of our 2023 U21 Oakville Angels. With eight new players added to this year’s roster, are well positioned to be strong contenders heading into the 2024 season.”