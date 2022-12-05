Oakville athletes rock at 2022 Acrobatic Gymnastics Pan American Championships

× Expand Katia Perin Team Canada at the 2022 Acrobatic Gymnasts Pan American Championships in Bogota, Columbia

In Bogota, Columbia athletes from Oakville Gymnastics Club (OGC) blew the competition away at the annual Acrobatic Gymnastics Pam American Championships held from November 18 to 20. Team Canada was almost exclusively made up of OGC members, many of which will attend the world competition in Israel in May 2024.

Acrobatic gymnastics (AG) is a competitive gymnastic discipline where partnerships of gymnasts work together and perform figures consisting of acrobatic moves, dance and tumbling, set to music. It is a FIG discipline (International Gymnastics Federation) but is not yet an Olympic sport, although its rules do align with those required by the Olympics.

The highest-performing athletes compete at the world championships. Both the Acrobatic Pan Americas Competition and World's requires partnerships to trial and be chosen to represent Team Canada. It's not an open competition for anyone to participate in.

OGC is recognized as one of the best clubs in Canada, so many of the athletes selected were from Oakville.

Acrobatic Gymnastics Pam American Championships Results

AG 2 (12-18) Women’s Pair Results:

Balance finals - 1st place (CAN) - Maeve Doherty and Chloe Fiore (Oakville Gymnastics Club)

Dynamic finals - 1st place (CAN) - Maeve Doherty and Chloe Fiore (Oakville Gymnastics Club)

All around finals - 1st place (CAN) - Maeve Doherty and Chloe Fiore (Oakville Gymnastics Club)

AG 2 (12-18) Women’s Trio Results

Balance finals - 2nd place (CAN) - Juliana Summers, Aleksandra Pioun, Ella Fedoration (Oakville Gymnastics Club)

Balance finals - 3rd place (CAN) - Karyzza Guillermo, Jorden Diana, Lauren Marttila (Oakville Gymnastics Club)

Dynamic finals - 1st place (CAN) - Juliana Summers, Aleksandra Pioun, Ella Fedoration (Oakville Gymnastics Club)

Dynamic finals - 2nd place (CAN) - Allison Attard, Sofia Marziali, Natalie Rup (Oakville Gymnastics Club)

All around finals - 1st place (CAN) - Juliana Summers, Aleksandra Pioun, Ella Fedoration (Oakville Gymnastics Club)

All around finals - 2nd place (CAN) - Karyzza Guillermo, Jorden Diana, Lauren Marttila (Oakville Gymnastics Club)

AG 1 (11-16) Women’s Pair Results

Finals - 2nd place (CAD) - Faith Provost and Amanda Chen (Oakville Gymnastics Club)

AG 1 (11-16) Women’s Trio Results

Finals - 2nd place (CAD) - Gillian DeVries, Sol Mendez, Regan Forster (Salto Gymnastics, AB)

AG 1 (11-16) Men's Pair Results

Finals - 1st place (CAD) - Reis Glowsky and Lucas Izzo (Oakville Gymnastics Club)